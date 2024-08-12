close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit

An F1 pundit has argued that Max Verstappen’s anger at Red Bull could prove ‘costly’ as the team come under threat from their rivals.

Newey ally hints SHOCK Verstappen exit to Red Bull rivals

A very close ally of Red Bull guru Adrian Newey has hinted that Max Verstappen could be in for a shock exit from the team to join one of their rivals.

McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle

McLaren driver Gabriel Bortoleto has defended Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a clash with Lewis Hamilton.

Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat

In a blow to Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash app RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has asserted himself as a contender for the Red Bull seat.

Hamilton reveals shock job BEFORE F1 that helped spot movie star potential

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how his former job allowed him to spot the racing potential in movie star Brad Pitt.

Hamilton in Ferrari BLUNDER after embarrassing snub

Lewis Hamilton has ignored his future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in an F1 challenge.

Hamilton speaks out over 'pain' as F1 star reveals shock BROKEN bone - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton speaks out over 'pain' as F1 star reveals shock BROKEN bone - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:54
Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo sorrow emerges over F1 RETIREMENT plans as Verstappen struggles explained - GPFans F1 Recap

  • August 10, 2024 23:57

Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

  • 23 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit

  • 42 minutes ago
Mercedes chief reveals expectations for 2025 driver line-up

  • 1 hour ago
Wolff Mercedes talks with star driver boost Hamilton replacement options

  • 2 hours ago
Newey ally hints SHOCK Verstappen exit to Red Bull rivals

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star

  • 3 hours ago
