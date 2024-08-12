F1 News Today: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit
F1 News Today: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit
An F1 pundit has argued that Max Verstappen’s anger at Red Bull could prove ‘costly’ as the team come under threat from their rivals.
➡️ READ MORE
Newey ally hints SHOCK Verstappen exit to Red Bull rivals
A very close ally of Red Bull guru Adrian Newey has hinted that Max Verstappen could be in for a shock exit from the team to join one of their rivals.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren driver gives shock Verstappen verdict over Hamilton tussle
McLaren driver Gabriel Bortoleto has defended Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a clash with Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo handed BLOW as F1 driver asserts himself for Red Bull seat
In a blow to Daniel Ricciardo, Visa Cash app RB driver Yuki Tsunoda has asserted himself as a contender for the Red Bull seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton reveals shock job BEFORE F1 that helped spot movie star potential
Lewis Hamilton has revealed how his former job allowed him to spot the racing potential in movie star Brad Pitt.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton in Ferrari BLUNDER after embarrassing snub
Lewis Hamilton has ignored his future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in an F1 challenge.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man
- 23 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit
- 42 minutes ago
Mercedes chief reveals expectations for 2025 driver line-up
- 1 hour ago
Wolff Mercedes talks with star driver boost Hamilton replacement options
- 2 hours ago
Newey ally hints SHOCK Verstappen exit to Red Bull rivals
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep