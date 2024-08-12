F1 champion hails HUGE summer signing as ambitious target revealed

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has hailed one of the biggest signings of the summer, revealing he has his eyes set firmly on a big prize.

Whilst Alonso's first year at Aston Martin was a success, scoring several podiums and finishing fourth in the drivers' standings, 2024 has been more of a struggle for the Spaniard.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ANGER 'costly' as Hamilton clash given surprise verdict

READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star

So far this campaign, Alonso has no podium finishes to his name, with his best placings having come in Japan and Canada where he only managed P6.

Alonso sits ninth in the drivers' standings as a result, with Aston Martin also firmly mid-table in the constructors' championship.

Fernando Alonso is having a difficult season in 2024

Aston Martin are currently lacking behind the top teams in F1

Fernando Alonso hails major summer signing

Alonso has managed to score points at just three of the last eight grands prix, so in some ways, the summer break came at a good time for the Aston Martin man.

Whilst Alonso no doubt has many interests and activities planned out for the break, it's possible that one of them may be a trip to the Bernabeu to watch his beloved Real Madrid.

Alonso has previously revealed his support for the team, and now, has commented on one of the biggest deals of the summer after they landed French star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer following his contract expiry at PSG.

"I am very happy after a long wait of 6 or 7 years in which the signing was almost there," Alonso explained, via Mundo Deportivo.

Fernando Alonso is eyeing further success for Real Madrid

"He has finally arrived and he will be an incredible reinforcement for Madrid, hopefully he will be successful.

"The fans will enjoy him".

After former F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa teased him that Madrid would not win the league this season despite landing Mbappe, Alonso joked that he has bigger ambitions in mind.

"The Champions League is enough for me," he replied.

Real Madrid's competitive season gets underway on August 14th when they take on last season's Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

It is believed that this is the game targeted for Mbappe's debut.

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

Related