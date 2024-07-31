F1 champion admits FRUSTRATION over 2024 struggles
A Formula 1 world champion has opened up on his disappointment with his team's performances in the first half of the 2024 season.
Red Bull - led by Max Verstappen - continue to set the pace at the top of the constructors' championship, ahead of McLaren and Ferrari, and look to be on course for a third straight title.
Mercedes have shown significant improvements as the season has progressed, with race wins for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ensuring the Brackley-based outfit remain within touching distance of the top three.
Their recent upturn in results appear to have all but guaranteed a top-four finish, meaning 2024 looks like being a campaign of frustration for Aston Martin.
Aston Martin looking over their shoulder
The iconic team collected 280 points last year, finishing fifth in what was a season of progress after coming seventh in 2023.
Despite having ambitions to challenge the sport's top teams in 2024, they have fallen further behind their rivals.
Lance Stroll - whose father Lawrence owns the team - has faced a constant battle to get his car into the top 10 on race days, scoring just 24 points in 14 grands prix.
His team-mate, former world champion Fernando Alonso, has fared marginally better, but has little chance of matching his fourth-place finish in last year's drivers' standings.
Speaking to media after last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix - at which the Spaniard finished seventh - he admitted the campaign had not gone according to plan.
“A little bit disappointed," the 43-year-old conceded when asked to reflect on Aston Martin's performances.
"We cannot hide the fact that we are fighting today with Williams, AlphaTauri [RB] and Alpine, and last year, we were looking to the top four teams - now they are out of reach, and we are just defending from the guys behind."
"Even at the beginning of the year. In qualifying especially, we were always top five, top six, in the mix," he added.
"So definitely a lot of work to do for us in [the] summer break and the second part of the year. We will not give up, but we need to work."
