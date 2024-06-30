F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Results: Russell takes surprise victory as Verstappen and Norris COLLIDE
Mercedes driver George Russell stole a last-minute victory from the hands of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix as the pair clashed with laps to go.
Verstappen and Norris came to blows at the infamous turn three hairpin, with the three-time champion deemed at fault for the accident and earning a 10-second penalty for his troubles.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri overcame a difficult qualifying in Spielberg to take P2 in Sunday’s race, whilst Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium.
Further down the order, it was an impressive day for Haas, with both Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finishing in the top ten to give the team their second double points finish of the season.
Austrian Grand Prix 2024 results
1. George Russell [Mercedes]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
8. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
9. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
13.Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
14. Alex Albon [Williams]
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Lando Norris [McLaren]
F1 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Results: Russell takes surprise victory as Verstappen and Norris COLLIDE
