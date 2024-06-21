Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Red Bull have shared confirmation that David Coulthard will drive for them again in a special event in Prague.

The Scotsman spent four seasons with the team, from the start of their venture in F1 in 2005 until 2008.

READ MORE: Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future

Coulthard enjoyed a long and successful career in F1 that begun in 1994 with Williams, before joining McLaren in 1996 who he spent close to a decade with, achieving 13 wins across his time in the sport.

Joining Red Bull in their debut season, the team were only a midfield team while Coulthard was there, but he was able to achieve two podiums in his four years with them, finishing third in Monaco in 2006 and in Canada in 2008.

READ MORE: Verstappen admits contact from F1 rival over stunning move

David Coulthard will return to Red Bull at an event in Prague

Coulthard will drive Sebastian Vettel's title-winning RB7

Coulthard to make Red Bull return in Prague

Since retiring from F1, the Scotsman is more known for his role as a pundit, being a regular face on the BBC and now Channel 4’s coverage of the sport.

And later this summer, Coulthard is set to get back behind the wheel of a Red Bull in the Czech Republic.

On 17 August, the team will be running their Red Bull Showrun event at Rohanské nábřeží in Prague, where fans will get the chance to see a F1 car closer than ever before.

For this event, Coulthard will be driving the RB7, as driven by Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in 2011, which won 12 of the 18 races that season as Vettel grabbed his second world championship and the team’s second constructors’ title.

Speaking with Prague Morning, Coulthard spoke of his excitement about taking part in the event and spending time in the city, having recently set up a project to support women in motorsport there.

“I have many friends here and visit Prague more often than my native Scotland. It’s a beautiful city, with great sights, cuisine, and people. I believe we’ll put on a memorable show,” he said.

Along with showcasing the RB7, the event will also feature drifting by the German Red Bull Driftbrothers and Lithuanian freestyle stuntman Aras Gibiezi.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Related