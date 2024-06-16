Horner issues warning over Ricciardo's F1 future

Christian Horner has issued a warning to Daniel Ricciardo following a difficult season for the RB driver.

Ricciardo has struggled to match his team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, with the Japanese driver earning a bulk of points and a contract extension with RB.

READ MORE: RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine

At the Canadian Grand Prix, Ricciardo was criticised in a brutal rant by Jacques Villeneuve questioning why he was still in F1.

Despite the criticism the 34-year-old responded with an eighth place finish in Canada, the best of his season and beating his team-mate.

Yuki Tsunoda will remain with RB through 2025

Daniel Ricciardo was criticised by F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve

Will Ricciardo remain at RB?

Ricciardo was tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull if the Mexican failed to perform this year.

However, according to Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, he has not done enough to be promoted to Red Bull, and still has work to do if he wants to retain his RB seat.

“Daniel has had ups and downs this year,” he said to Sky Sports.

“He knows he has to perform and he also knows he hasn't done enough to be promoted to Red Bull.”

“There is still plenty of time. But Ricciardo will have to work hard if he wants to keep his seat at all.”

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson is also targeting a RB seat, but has admitted he is willing to look elsewhere if a drive does not become available.

Liam Lawson will be looking to secure to secure the remaining RB seat

The Kiwi replaced an injured Ricciardo for a five-race stint last season, managing a points finish at the Singapore GP and impressing audiences.

Horner discussed who could replace Ricciardo, insisting Lawson was ‘valuable’ to the team whilst championing their other junior drivers.

“We have Isack Hadjar who is doing very well in Formula 2,” Horner added.

“And of course Liam Lawson, who is a really valuable driver for the team. He is 100% involved in every session and we know what he has to offer.”

READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star admits TEARS during race

Related