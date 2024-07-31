close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

F1 News Today: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

F1 News Today: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

F1 News Today: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

Red Bull have reportedly come to a decision on Daniel Ricciardo's future within Formula 1, following months of instability for the Aussie driver.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star delivers BRUTAL takedown of ‘unhappy’ team

A Formula 1 star has delivered a brutal assessment of Alpine after revealing there is ‘unhappiness’ within the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen

It has been revealed that Max Verstappen could face significant challenges if he were to move to a Red Bull rival team such as McLaren or Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success

Angela Cullen has unveiled the qualities that make athletes like Lewis Hamilton so successful.

➡️ READ MORE

Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer

One of the teams on the current Formula 1 grid will have a brand new driver lineup next season, and the two stars will bring with them a ridiculous statistic.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 McLaren
Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision
GPFans Recap

F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

  • Yesterday 06:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Former F1 chief reveals NEW bid for 11th team

  • 45 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari pushing to fix MAJOR Hamilton problem

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Marko insistent on Red Bull reshuffle despite Horner backing F1 star

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 News Today: Ricciardo’s Red Bull future CONFIRMED as brutal team verdict delivered

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning as boss responds to team switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x