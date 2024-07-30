Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Max Verstappen would face significant challenges if he were to move to a rival team such as McLaren or Mercedes.
With rumours swirling up and down the paddock that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is keen on pinching the Dutchman from Red Bull, Villeneuve questioned the viability of a team switch for Verstappen, who has spent his entire F1 career under the Red Bull umbrella.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
Villeneuve is no stranger to bold statements when it comes to the career of an F1 driver, having made quite the impact during his punditry stint with Sky Sports at the Canadian Grand Prix this season when questioning the potential of Daniel Ricciardo.
In an interview with Instant Casino, Villeneuve said of Verstappen: “He's been in the Red Bull bubble his whole career,
“It won't be easy to recreate that comfortable atmosphere at another team."
The former Williams driver also highlighted the lack of openings at top teams, particularly focusing on Mercedes, who have invested a lot of time and money into their future pairing.
“It depends on what becomes available for Max Verstappen,” explained Villeneuve.
“There is no space at McLaren. Would he be treated any better at Mercedes? And would he take George Russell or Kimi Antonelli's seat?
“Both Russell and Antonelli are Mercedes products and have been heavily invested in.”
While the Canadian suggested that Wolff could sign Verstappen just to wind up their rivals, he believes staying at Red Bull could be the three-time world champion’s best bet.
“Mercedes would probably want to sign Verstappen just to rob their big rivals, Red Bull, of their star driver,” he said.
"There is no good team for Verstappen to go to right now, but in the long term, we'll have to see.”
Villeneuve's comments come amid ongoing speculation about Verstappen's long-term commitment to Red Bull and F1 as a whole.
The Austrian team’s downturn in form, paired with the internal power struggles revealed earlier this season, underscores the complexities in Christian Horner’s team.
For now, Verstappen will be focusing on keeping his rivals at McLaren and Mercedes at bay in the driver’s championship as he heads into the summer break with a 78-point lead.
READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
- 53 minutes ago
EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’
- 1 hour ago
Why rival’s glaring weakness could gift F1 title to Max Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
F1 star delivers BRUTAL takedown of ‘unhappy’ team
- Today 15:57
Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'
- Today 14:57
F2/F3 Power Rankings - Red Bull junior's super Spa weekend heaps pressure on Perez
- Today 13:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep