close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Former Alpine legal manager Pierre Chauty has lambasted the ‘disastrous leadership’ of the team over their potential Mercedes deal.

Reports state that Alpine are closing in on a deal for a technical partnership with the Brackley-based outfit, which will include a Mercedes engine, gearbox and suspension.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Spa hopes dashed as Horner addresses Red Bull 'problem'

READ MORE: F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix

The deal could come into force as early as 2025, meaning the team would abandon their Renault works engine completely.

New Alpine advisor, Flavio Briatore, is reportedly the driving force behind a customer engine deal, spotted at Mercedes’ motorhome multiple times at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alpine could become a Mercedes customer team
Flavio Briatore has reportedly spearheaded this deal

Former Alpine employee angry over Mercedes deal

Whilst no final contract has been signed, these reports have left former Alpine legal manager, Pierre Chauty, incensed and took to LinkedIn to voice his outrage.

“I’m deeply disheartened and angered by Alpine's recent decision to part ways with Renault F1 engines and turn to Mercedes. As a former employee, this outcome hits particularly hard. “This situation is a direct result of the disastrous leadership of Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.”

“De Meo's lack of acknowledgment of his own failures and his poor judgment in appointing [Laurent] Rossi have significantly harmed Alpine and the entire Renault Group.

“Moreover, De Meo did not even have the courage to announce the end of F1 engine production himself, reflecting his cowardice and avoidance of responsibility.”

READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true

Former Alpine employee blasts Renault CEO Luca de Meo (above)

“He laid off numerous employees for purely political reasons, targeting those he deemed too close to the previous management, without even having the decency to speak to them in person, leaving the dirty work to HR (and, obviously, without any consideration for the relevant departments).

“Rossi's disregard for internal compliance policies and his miserable ethical standards further exacerbated the situation.

“His decisions have led to a significant loss of talent and experience, driving the brand and the F1 team into its current predicament.”

Chauty went on to outline the technical benefits of the deal, however argued the human consequences would be disastrous.

“The loss of skilled and experienced personnel is a setback from which Alpine and potentially Groupe Renault will not recover, and the impact on the 500+ employees at Viry-Châtillon, including many contractors who will be terminated almost immediately without any safety net, is heartbreaking,” he added.

READ MORE: Ocon F1 team switch CONFIRMED as veteran driver ditched

Related

Mercedes F1 Alpine Hungarian Grand Prix Flavio Briatore
Why mimicry of Lewis Hamilton SUPERPOWER means Ferrari transfer won’t cost Mercedes
Mercedes

Why mimicry of Lewis Hamilton SUPERPOWER means Ferrari transfer won’t cost Mercedes

  • Yesterday 12:57
F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 team boss EXIT confirmed at Belgian Grand Prix

  • July 26, 2024 15:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

  • 7 minutes ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Albon discusses Williams team-mate and future competitiveness

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Superstars

Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren announce star driver EXIT

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 News Today: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision

  • Today 06:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x