Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal

Former Alpine legal manager Pierre Chauty has lambasted the ‘disastrous leadership’ of the team over their potential Mercedes deal.

Reports state that Alpine are closing in on a deal for a technical partnership with the Brackley-based outfit, which will include a Mercedes engine, gearbox and suspension.

The deal could come into force as early as 2025, meaning the team would abandon their Renault works engine completely.

New Alpine advisor, Flavio Briatore, is reportedly the driving force behind a customer engine deal, spotted at Mercedes’ motorhome multiple times at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Alpine could become a Mercedes customer team

Flavio Briatore has reportedly spearheaded this deal

Former Alpine employee angry over Mercedes deal

Whilst no final contract has been signed, these reports have left former Alpine legal manager, Pierre Chauty, incensed and took to LinkedIn to voice his outrage.

“I’m deeply disheartened and angered by Alpine's recent decision to part ways with Renault F1 engines and turn to Mercedes. As a former employee, this outcome hits particularly hard. “This situation is a direct result of the disastrous leadership of Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.”

“De Meo's lack of acknowledgment of his own failures and his poor judgment in appointing [Laurent] Rossi have significantly harmed Alpine and the entire Renault Group.

“Moreover, De Meo did not even have the courage to announce the end of F1 engine production himself, reflecting his cowardice and avoidance of responsibility.”

Former Alpine employee blasts Renault CEO Luca de Meo (above)

“He laid off numerous employees for purely political reasons, targeting those he deemed too close to the previous management, without even having the decency to speak to them in person, leaving the dirty work to HR (and, obviously, without any consideration for the relevant departments).

“Rossi's disregard for internal compliance policies and his miserable ethical standards further exacerbated the situation.

“His decisions have led to a significant loss of talent and experience, driving the brand and the F1 team into its current predicament.”

Alpine’s former legal manager Pierre Chauty slams the team’s largely expected decision to switch from Renault power to Mercedes. Chauty also lambasted the leadership of Luca de Meo and Laurent Rossi. #F1 pic.twitter.com/1zI3ycqI34 — Ed Spencer (@EdSpencer99) July 24, 2024

Chauty went on to outline the technical benefits of the deal, however argued the human consequences would be disastrous.

“The loss of skilled and experienced personnel is a setback from which Alpine and potentially Groupe Renault will not recover, and the impact on the 500+ employees at Viry-Châtillon, including many contractors who will be terminated almost immediately without any safety net, is heartbreaking,” he added.

