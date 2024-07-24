Mercedes set for SHOCK F1 partnership after 'advanced' talks with rivals

Mercedes could be set for a shock new technical partnership with one of their Formula 1 rivals after advanced talks have reportedly taken place between the two teams.

Of course, Mercedes supplying engines and car parts to other teams on the Formula 1 grid is nothing new.

Currently, four F1 teams use Mercedes engines in their car - McLaren, Aston Martin, Williams, and, of course, Mercedes themselves. On top of this, the Brackley-based outfit also supplies gearboxes to both Aston Martin and Williams.

What is different with this reported partnership, however, is that the team Mercedes are currently in talks with - Alpine - are a works team at present, unlike those listed above.

Mercedes are in talks over a technical partnership with another F1 team

McLaren have used Mercedes engines since 2021

Mercedes and Alpine in 'advanced talks'

According to Autosport, the Enstone-based outfit are closing in on talks with Mercedes regarding a technical partnership that will include an engine, gearbox and suspension.

The above update comes after it recently emerged that Alpine were considering ditching their Renault works engine ahead of new regulations coming into force in 2026.

The struggling F1 team recently appointed Flavio Briatore as executive advisor and he is reported to have spearheaded that move.

Flavio Briatore is said to be the key driving force behind the partnership

Autosport claims that after talks with several manufacturers, talks with Mercedes are now at an advanced stage, with a deal potentially starting as soon as 2025.

Alpine's engine has long been a weakness of the team, and the switch to a Mercedes power unit would seek to rectify that.

Last year, for example, the team requested to add extra power to their unit due to being behind their rivals, but this request was denied.

Currently, Alpine sit eighth in the constructors' standings - the lowest of any of the works teams.

