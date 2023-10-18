F1 team's request for major upgrade rejected

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 18 October 2023 15:57

Formula 1 has denied Alpine's request for special permission to enhance its Renault power unit, which sought an exemption under the 'engine freeze' rules.

The Enstone and Viry-based team put forth its case in July, arguing that, given their car's power unit was 30 horsepower behind its F1 rivals, they should be permitted to boost its performance.

However, an investigation conducted by the FIA, utilising torque sensor data, revealed that the Renault engine falls just 15-20 horsepower short of Honda, Mercedes, and Ferrari, contrary to Alpine's claims, as per Auto Motor und Sport.

Therefore, it's thought that Alpine will have to live with their horsepower deficit until 2026.

Alpine believed their power unit was 30 horsepower behind its F1 rivals

The FIA rejected Alpine's request to upgrade their power unit

Alpine rue conservative approach

The German news outlet reports that Renault finds itself in its current situation due to its more conservative approach to balancing performance and reliability during the engine freeze period.

According to the report, Renault's decision was driven by the absence of significant reliability issues that could have justified adjustments. The issues were primarily related to the water pump, an area unrelated to engine performance.

Alpine are said to have accepted the decision of the FIA regarding their engine upgrade request.

Interim team leader, Bruno Famin said: "Our top priority is the development of the 2026 engine."

In anticipation of the 2024 season, the team has set its sights on introducing a new chassis and gearbox. This strategic move is expected to provide added space beneath the car, ultimately enhancing the generation of downforce.

Bruno Famin says attentions have now turned to the development of Alpine's 2026 engine

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Qatar Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen gets perfect start in tough conditions