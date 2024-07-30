Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer

One of the teams on the current Formula 1 grid will have a brand new driver lineup next season, and the two stars will bring with them a ridiculous statistic.

Following the announcement that Carlos Sainz finally made his team switch decision this week, fans and the Spaniard himself were quick to point out online that he and future team-mate Alex Albon share a quirky trait.

Williams will field the first-ever F1 driver lineup consisting of two racers without an appendix.

From 2025, former Red Bull drivers Sainz and Albon will join forces at Williams, creating an unusual but intriguing statistical anomaly that has caught the attention of the F1 community.

An appendix-less Carlos Sainz will be joining Williams next season

When did Sainz and Albon lose their appendixes?

Alex Albon had his appendix removed in 2022, causing him to miss the Monza Grand Prix, while Carlos Sainz underwent the same surgery in March 2024 after suffering from appendicitis, which sidelined him for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Remarkably, both drivers returned to racing in the very next events, showcasing their dedication and resilience, with Sainz in particular showing impressive skills when he took home the win at the Australian Grand Prix, just 16 days after his operation.

This shared experience of overcoming medical challenges further bonds the new team-mates.

Williams' Unique Advantage

This quirky fact was highlighted by ESPN on social media, humorously noting that Sainz and Albon will become the first duo in F1 history to share this uncommon characteristic.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with jokes, dubbing the pair the “Appendicitis brothers”, remarking that Williams had gone to "extreme measures" of weight reduction to improve their chances in the sport.

The newly signed Williams driver then went on to acknowledge the joke himself, spreading the news via his own social media.

Sainz and Albon become the first appendix-less driver line-up in F1 history 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8N3QPLNnUt — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 29, 2024

2025 williams lineup has 0 appendices in total ❤️ goals — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) July 29, 2024

Williams' innovative driver lineup of Sainz and Albon sets them apart in a unique way, adding a touch of humour to the serious business of F1.

As they prepare for the 2025 season and beyond, this crazy stat underscores the unexpected ways in which teams can find themselves ahead of the curve.

With a blend of experience, resilience, and a touch of light-hearted trivia, Williams is poised to make a memorable impact in the upcoming seasons.

