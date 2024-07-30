Ferrari F1 boss reacts to Sainz Williams switch

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has expressed his support for Carlos Sainz's move to Williams Racing for the 2025 season.

This switch comes after Ferrari signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, prompting Sainz to seek opportunities elsewhere.

After being linked with just about every team on the grid, Sainz announced his move to Williams, leading his current principal Vasseur to congratulate him via social media.

“I am pleased that Carlos will be joining Williams Racing from next season,” he said.

The decision to sign Hamilton has undoubtedly reshaped Ferrari’s driver lineup, but Vasseur remains confident Sainz's transition to Williams will be beneficial for both parties, citing team principal James Vowles’ leadership.

“It’s a team with a great history and legacy, founded by an enlightened man with an ambitious vision, so I know Carlos will feel at home there.”

“I have great respect for James and I am sure Carlos will make a valuable contribution to his team,” Vasseur added.

Fred's Ferrari farewell

Sainz’s departure from Ferrari signifies the end of a notable chapter in his career with the Italian team.

However, Vasseur emphasised that Sainz remains an integral part of the Scuderia for the remainder of the current season.

“For now, Carlos is still very much a Ferrari driver and over the remaining 10 races we will all be working hard, focusing on our goals, fighting together for every single point until the very last lap of this championship.”

This sentiment underscores the commitment and professionalism that both Ferrari and Sainz will maintain as they navigate the final races of the season.

As Sainz prepares to don the Williams colours alongside Alex Albon for 2025 and beyond, next season promises to bring fresh excitement and renewed rivalries to the forefront of F1.

