Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET
Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his Mercedes goal amid questions over whether he regrets his decision to join Ferrari following his sensational win at the British Grand Prix.
The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was back to his brilliant best at Silverstone, producing a near-perfect display to clinch his first victory since December 2021.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND
READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win
Hamilton showed his class in difficult conditions to take the chequered flag ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris.
There were emotional scenes post-race as the 39-year-old thanked his Mercedes team on what was his last outing for the Brackley-based outfit at his home circuit.
Hamilton will embark on a new adventure with Ferrari in 2025, thus ending an incredibly successful spell with the Silver Arrows.
Hamilton's victory came just seven days after team-mate George Russell stood on top of the podium in Austria, and with the pair both achieving positive results in Canada and Barcelona prior to the dramatic race at the Red Bull Ring, it would seem Mercedes have turned a corner.
Has Hamilton made the wrong choice?
Ferrari on the other hand, appear to be going backwards.
Charles Leclerc has failed to score in two of the four races which have followed his stunning win at the Monaco GP.
His partner Carlos Sainz has fared better, but has found himself behind the McLaren duo of Norris and Oscar Piastri in recent weekends.
With Hamilton preparing to replace the Spaniard early next season, questions have been raised regarding whether the 104-time race winner is regretting his decision to join a team struggling to live up to expectations.
READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Speaking to The Telegraph Hamilton confirmed his only regret surrounding the switch would have been if he had failed to finish his time at Mercedes on a high.
"No," he responded when asked whether his latest victory was bittersweet.
“I think when we started the season and we had a car where we weren’t anywhere near Red Bull, or anywhere near looking like we would ever get a win through the year.
"That for me felt like it would be kind of ‘bittersweet’ at the end of the season.
“The fact we’ve really all come together, and everyone’s done such a great job to get the car into a place where we’re feeling much more comfortable…
"I’m not leaving on a low, but leaving on a high, which has been our goal.”
READ MORE: Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton and Verstappen predict HUGE Euro 2024 showdown
- 58 minutes ago
F1 pundit urges Red Bull to IMMEDIATELY replace Perez
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET
- 2 hours ago
Newey's wife teases legend's F1 future with McLaren hint
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND
- Today 06:57
Hamilton reveals deep HURT as F1 champion tips star to REPLACE Brit - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep