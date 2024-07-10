Hamilton reveals 'goal' amid Ferrari REGRET

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his Mercedes goal amid questions over whether he regrets his decision to join Ferrari following his sensational win at the British Grand Prix.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was back to his brilliant best at Silverstone, producing a near-perfect display to clinch his first victory since December 2021.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner tests replacement as rival team sign design LEGEND

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals F1 RETIREMENT thoughts after stunning Silverstone win

Hamilton showed his class in difficult conditions to take the chequered flag ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen and McLaren star Lando Norris.

There were emotional scenes post-race as the 39-year-old thanked his Mercedes team on what was his last outing for the Brackley-based outfit at his home circuit.

Hamilton will embark on a new adventure with Ferrari in 2025, thus ending an incredibly successful spell with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton's victory came just seven days after team-mate George Russell stood on top of the podium in Austria, and with the pair both achieving positive results in Canada and Barcelona prior to the dramatic race at the Red Bull Ring, it would seem Mercedes have turned a corner.

Lewis Hamilton won for the first time since December 2021 at Silverstone

Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc next season

Has Hamilton made the wrong choice?

Ferrari on the other hand, appear to be going backwards.

Charles Leclerc has failed to score in two of the four races which have followed his stunning win at the Monaco GP.

His partner Carlos Sainz has fared better, but has found himself behind the McLaren duo of Norris and Oscar Piastri in recent weekends.

With Hamilton preparing to replace the Spaniard early next season, questions have been raised regarding whether the 104-time race winner is regretting his decision to join a team struggling to live up to expectations.

READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix

Hamilton has enjoyed great success since joining Mercedes in 2013

Speaking to The Telegraph Hamilton confirmed his only regret surrounding the switch would have been if he had failed to finish his time at Mercedes on a high.

"No," he responded when asked whether his latest victory was bittersweet.

“I think when we started the season and we had a car where we weren’t anywhere near Red Bull, or anywhere near looking like we would ever get a win through the year.

"That for me felt like it would be kind of ‘bittersweet’ at the end of the season.

“The fact we’ve really all come together, and everyone’s done such a great job to get the car into a place where we’re feeling much more comfortable…

"I’m not leaving on a low, but leaving on a high, which has been our goal.”

READ MORE: Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Related