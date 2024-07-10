Jeremy Clarkson admits 'buttock clenching' obligation to F1 team
Presenter and Formula 1 enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the team he supports in F1, after making a British Grand Prix appearance.
Clarkson watched on as Britain's greatest ever F1 star Lewis Hamilton claimed his 104th career race victory, two-and-a-half years after his 103rd.
It further cements his record as the driver to have won the most grands prix in the history of the sport, and the 39-year-old will be hoping to extend that record further when he joins Ferrari in 2025.
In a stunning weekend for British motorsport, Lando Norris finished on the podium, George Russell achieved pole position in qualifying, and 16-year-old Arvid Lindblad secured a double victory in F3.
Clarkson reveals favourite F1 team
Despite all this British success, it was two French drivers Clarkson was cheering on, having proclaimed during the weekend that he was a huge fan of the struggling Alpine team.
Alpine's base is in Enstone, and Clarkson described Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon's outfit as his 'local' team.
“Alpine is our local Formula 1 team and this you know it’s not like everyone in London is supporting Manchester United," he explained in a video on the team's official X page.
“I support the local F1 team and that’s you [Alpine] guys.
“After Monaco two years ago - last year - Monaco last year when you guys, I said if you get a podium in Monaco I’ll buy everyone on the team a pint.
“Only after I tweeted did I realise 1,000 people work on these Formula 1 teams so that was buttock clenching.”
Not every F1 team can say @JeremyClarkson is their fan 😎 pic.twitter.com/NJYhSVKbyP— BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) July 9, 2024
