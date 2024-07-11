close global

F1 News Today: Horner teases PROMOTION as Ricciardo reveals fruitful ‘shifting point’

Christian Horner has failed to rule out a promotion for one Visa Cash App RB driver, amid swirling pressure around Red Bull star Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo reveals RB 'shifting point' as F1 future decision looms

Daniel Ricciardo has described an important upcoming moment in the season, as rumours around his Formula 1 future continue to swirl.

McLaren star reveals SHOCK meeting over rival deal

A McLaren Formula 1 star has revealed a meeting he had with Red Bull surrounding a potential partnership.

Stormzy F1 drive plans REVEALED as Brundle given 'gangster' label

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has reflected on his surprise at being labelled a 'gangster' by Stormzy during a light-hearted exchange.

Jeremy Clarkson admits 'buttock clenching' obligation to F1 team

Presenter and Formula 1 enthusiast Jeremy Clarkson has revealed the team he supports in F1, after making a British Grand Prix appearance.

