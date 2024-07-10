Horner teases RB star PROMOTION amid Perez pressure
Christian Horner has failed to rule out a promotion for one Visa Cash App RB driver, amid swirling pressure around Red Bull star Sergio Perez.
The Mexican driver enjoyed a solid start to the season, regularly scoring podiums in the early races of 2024, backing up team-mate Max Verstappen.
However, Perez's form has taken a nosedive, and he has now scored just 15 points from his last six races, with some awful qualifying performances cementing his torrid time.
Perez recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until at least the end of 2025, but that decision is reportedly now being questioned by Horner and Red Bull.
Red Bull's Perez decision
With Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and, to a lesser extent, Daniel Ricciardo all proving over the last 12 months they have what it takes to perform at the highest level, questions are being asked about whether 34-year-old Perez is the right choice for the current world champions.
Tsunoda has largely outperformed the much more experienced Ricciardo so far this season, while Lawson has been patiently waiting in the wings after some great performances standing in for the injured Aussie last season.
Japanese driver Tsunoda recently suggested he's ready to take the next step up in his career, currently in his fourth season with the Faenza-based outfit.
Speaking to media after the British Grand Prix, Horner spoke about the possibility of giving Tsunoda a chance with the main team.
“You can never rule anything out," he said.
“We have options for multiple years on him because we believe he’s a talent.
"He’s a Red Bull Racing driver. He’s on a Red Bull Racing contract. You never know. Maybe he’ll get a test one day. You never know.
“I think Yuki’s doing a good job,” Horner expressed. “He got another point, he’s stringing weekends together, he’s doing a good job."
