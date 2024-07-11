F1 star CONFIRMS Wolff talks amid Hamilton replacement speculation
F1 star CONFIRMS Wolff talks amid Hamilton replacement speculation
A Formula 1 star has spoken about the possibility of him joining Mercedes, confirming talks with team principal Toto Wolff have taken place.
Wolff is currently looking for somebody to plug the huge hole that will be left in the team when seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton leaves to join Ferrari in 2025.
Hamilton has been with the team since 2013, and last weekend sealed his 104th career race victory and his first since 2021 with a stunning drive at the British Grand Prix.
The 39-year-old shocked the F1 world when he announced he would join Ferrari in a last-ditch attempt to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship title.
Could Bottas rejoin Mercedes?
Since then, Wolff has been on the lookout for a replacement for his star man, making no secret of who his top target is by pursuing three-time world champion Max Verstappen.
While Verstappen leaving Red Bull looks unlikely, Wolff also has other options in the shape of Carlos Sainz and 17-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli.
F2 star Antonelli has emerged as the favourite in recent weeks to partner George Russell, but questions have been raised over his lack of experience and young age.
It has been suggested Mercedes may be better off hiring a short-term option to allow Antonelli's skills to grow over the coming years.
Now, Valtteri Bottas has revealed he is out of the picture to return to his old Mercedes team, despite being in regular contact with Wolff.
In an interview with Mirror Sport's Daniel Moxon, 10-time race winner Bottas said: "Filling a place for one year, I don't think that is what I want or need at the moment.
"For next year, I want something multi-year with a clear plan for the years ahead and work together for that time. I think that's what I need, a good challenge and a clear plan.
"If I just do one year, then you're back to square one again and looking at what's next. I'm good friends with Toto so, of course, we've talked about everything. It would be nice to have security.
"But I always knew when I signed everything that, in three years, it will be the same thing again. It's kind of exciting as well, in the end, if there is a change. I'm fine with the situation - it's been interesting - but I want to get it sorted soon. Then I'll be even happier again."
