Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist

Red Bull have reportedly come to a decision on Daniel Ricciardo's future within Formula 1, following months of instability for the Aussie driver.

After paddock rumours suggested Ricciardo could be waving goodbye to a Red Bull seat, let alone renewing his drive with sister team VCARB, it now appears he will stay with RB after the F1 summer break.

According to Motorsport.com, Red Bull are opting against driver changes within the family for now, despite months of uncertainty, following a comprehensive mid-season review this week by Red Bull's senior figures, including team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

The meeting at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory on Monday primarily focused on the future of Sergio Perez.

Despite speculation that many, including Ricciardo, were auditioning to replace the Mexican driver, Red Bull confirmed they would retain Perez alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the season.

However, it seems discussions also extended to the RB team, where Ricciardo's future could be at stake after the 2024 season.

Should Red Bull keep Sergio Perez?

203 votes

Ricciardo's 2024 F1 position secure

Alternatively, there was a risk that Ricciardo himself might be replaced by reserve driver Liam Lawson if he failed to show improvement.

Despite his fluctuating form, Ricciardo has recently shown signs of progress, notably being promoted into the points during the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

This upturn in performance appears to have convinced Red Bull's leadership that no changes are necessary for now, and whether that could have been promoting or firing Ricciardo, neither will be happening immediately.

Daniel Ricciardo (L) will not replace Sergio Perez (R) at Red Bull
RB team principal Laurent Mekies with Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo to remain at RB

Ricciardo's commitment to securing his future in F1 was evident ahead of the recent double-header in Hungary and Belgium.

“I haven't been told anything, but I've told myself ‘F****** do it' - go fast,” Ricciardo said.

“You got two races to give it hell, and that's honestly not even with the idea of moving up. It's even in my turn just trying to lock something in for next year.”

“So yeah, I intentionally came into the weekend telling myself that these two races could be two of the most important of my not only season, but potentially career.

“So yeah, they haven't specifically said anything to me. But I've said enough to myself!”

Daniel Ricciardo finished 10th at the Belgian GP

Ricciardo is set to participate in a filming day with RB this week, where Lawson is also expected to take part.

The coming months will be crucial for Ricciardo as he aims to solidify his position and demonstrate his value to the team for next season.

With Red Bull's decision to maintain the current driver lineup, Ricciardo has a clear mandate; continue his upward trajectory and prove he belongs in F1's elite ranks.

