Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist

Red Bull have reportedly come to a decision on Daniel Ricciardo's future within Formula 1, following months of instability for the Aussie driver.

After paddock rumours suggested Ricciardo could be waving goodbye to a Red Bull seat, let alone renewing his drive with sister team VCARB, it now appears he will stay with RB after the F1 summer break.

According to Motorsport.com, Red Bull are opting against driver changes within the family for now, despite months of uncertainty, following a comprehensive mid-season review this week by Red Bull's senior figures, including team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko.

The meeting at Red Bull's Milton Keynes factory on Monday primarily focused on the future of Sergio Perez.

Despite speculation that many, including Ricciardo, were auditioning to replace the Mexican driver, Red Bull confirmed they would retain Perez alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the season.

However, it seems discussions also extended to the RB team, where Ricciardo's future could be at stake after the 2024 season.