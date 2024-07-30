Schumacher suggests Norris needs 'mental coach'

Multiple-time Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has suggested that McLaren star Lando Norris should hire a mental coach to help with his performances.

In what was an underwhelming showing from the 24-year-old at the Belgian Grand Prix, Norris drove too far out wide into turn one, going into the gravel and thereby losing out on three positions as he headed towards Eau Rouge.

F1 HEADLINES: Sainz OFFICIALLY confirms new team as Perez question comes to an end

READ MORE: Williams CONFIRM departure of F1 star

Norris' dismaying start culminated in the McLaren driver finishing sixth, which was pushed up to fifth, due to George Russell's disqualification.

In the post-race media scrum, Norris shouldered the blame, and took responsibility for his poor performance.

Lando Norris struggled at the Belgian GP

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Schumacher provides Norris tip

Given Norris' decision to take responsibility, Schumacher shared his insight on the situation in accord of his own experience, and suggested how Norris could address it.

"As a driver, you are always most annoyed with yourself when you make mistakes and he also admits them," Schumacher told Sky Germany.

"You have to tell him here that the start wasn't the problem, the problem was that he drove into the dirt, he knows that himself and then there was that braking error.

"So he was frustrated, of course, his team-mate is ahead of him, that's obviously not helpful, no question about it."

The six-time F1 race winner also suggested that Norris should experiment using a mental coach, by virtue of his own experience from his racing days.

Schumacher raced in the sport from 1997-2007, but was often in the shadow of his seven-time world champion brother, Michael Schumacher.

"It can happen, but it shouldn't happen," Schumacher continued.

"And he urgently needs to change this little thing, because otherwise the relatively cool Piastri will eventually overtake him once he's got it all figured out in the race."

Schumacher then revealed what a mental coach can help drivers with: "For more self-confidence, to become calmer, with relaxation exercises and things like that. It didn't help me, I wasn't good enough anyway, but no, joking aside, I tried it.

"You do it with whatever music you choose, you concentrate on something. Skiers are brilliant, they go down the exact slope to the second, that doesn't happen in motorsport. Everyone does it in their own way.

"Some don't need it, but I think Lando could use a bit of support."

READ MORE: Horner makes Perez DECISION after performance woes

Related