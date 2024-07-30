Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
Angela Cullen has unveiled the qualities that make athletes like Lewis Hamilton so successful.
The Formula 1 veteran worked with Hamilton from 2016 until 2023 as his physiotherapist, but was also his close friend and confidant.
F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo snapped in SNEAKY Red Bull meeting as Horner reveals Perez decision
READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement
Cullen parted ways with the seven-time world champion last year, with the physio taking some time off from motorsport to complete a series of solo adventures.
Despite their professional separation, Hamilton insists the pair remain close friends, lauding her as a ‘positive person’ and 'healer'.
READ MORE: Former F1 chief blasts 'DISASTROUS leadership' over Mercedes deal
READ MORE: Hamilton issued DIRE Ferrari warning by future team-mate
Who does Angela Cullen train now?
Cullen has since returned to a role in motorsport, joining the camp of IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong this season.
The Kiwi has hailed the impact Cullen has had on his career thus far, claiming his first IndyCar podium after finishing P3 in Detroit.
Ahead of the Indy500, Armstrong revealed his physio was a ‘source of inspiration’, particularly with her experience in motorsport.
Armstrong also detailed her experience with Hamilton playing an integral role in her work, with her understanding of how championships are won.
In a recent interview on IndyCar’s official YouTube channel, Cullen was asked about her experience in F1, and what makes an athlete great.
“There are athletes that are good, and there athletes that are really great, obviously you worked with a great one [Hamilton], is there something innate about great athletes at this premier level?” the interviewer asked.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Verstappen DEFIED as stunning Vettel prediction comes true
“All great athletes, the thing that makes them different is their focus, their dedication, and their belief that they have this true purpose which is to be the best,” Cullen said.
“You’ll find that across all sports.
“They sacrifice everything for this one dream and it’s so inspiring to work with these people and have them achieve that.”
READ MORE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo’s Red Bull future DECIDED following Perez twist
- 47 minutes ago
Verstappen DEFIANT as controversial antics lead to F1 'ban'
- 1 hour ago
Cullen reveals SECRET to Hamilton success
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull rival team switch could UNNERVE Verstappen
- 3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’
- Today 18:44
Why rival’s glaring weakness could gift F1 title to Max Verstappen
- Today 16:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep