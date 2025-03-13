F1 movie drops stunning NEW trailer ahead of release date

The official Formula 1 film has unveiled another stunning trailer ahead of its summer release date as the 2025 season prepares to get underway.

F1 which stars Brad Pitt as retired racer Sonny Hayes has long been in the works, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton providing much insight into the making of the film as a co-producer.

Pitt stars alongside Damson Idris, who plays rookie Joshua Pearce in the production as they compete for the Apex Grand Prix team.

On the eve of the new Formula 1 season, there is a fresh two-and-a-half minute trailer for fans to get more flavour of the upcoming drama.

When will the F1 movie be released?

The film has been confirmed for a June 25 release worldwide in theatres this summer, with a US release on June 27.

In the trailer there are snippets of action to whet the appetite which features a remix version of the iconic Fleetwood Mac song 'The Chain', which was used as a theme song and long associated with British TV's broadcasting of the sport under the BBC.

The trailer is introduced by Javier Bardem's character, Ruben, as Hayes' career flashbacks are played.

The dynamics between Hayes and Pearce are also heavily featured as their fiery relationship sees them come to blows on and off the track.

As well as helping produce the film, Hamilton will also star in the production as will all ten F1 teams and many of the drivers that featured across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, playing themselves.

From Joseph Kosinski, director of Top Gun: Maverick, and starring Brad Pitt comes #F1Movie.

