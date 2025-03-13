FIA summon Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari at Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has had his Ferrari summoned by the FIA as the Australian Grand Prix weekend kicks off.

All 10 teams and 20 full-time drivers have arrived in Melbourne as the first race weekend of the 2025 season gets underway with plenty of changes to the grid.

The seven-time champion shook up the driver market in February 2024 by announcing his departure from Mercedes after 12 years with the team to try his luck at another championship campaign with the Scuderia.

Following the 40-year-old's surprising announcement, chaos ensued in the transfer market, which means that heading into the new season, only two teams retained the same driver duo they relied on in 2024.

Hamilton and new team-mate Leclerc are gearing up for their first outing in the SF-25 on Friday, 14 March, where the new driver lineup will take part in the first practice sessions of the season at Albert Park Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton conducted his first press conference as a Ferrari driver on Thursday

Hamilton is yet to compete in a Ferrari following his team switch from Mercedes

Hamilton's Ferrari set for Melbourne inspection

The F1 legend currently sits at the top of the standings for the most drivers' titles in the sport's history, sharing the record of seven with former Ferrari star Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton will no doubt have that illusive eighth championship on his mind, but before he can get out on track and begin the battle to the top, he and Ferrari must comply with the standard car display procedure implemented by F1's governing body at the Australian GP.

This procedure is nothing new and occurs every race weekend, so as instructed by the FIA, the selected teams must position their chosen car in the pit stop position for inspection.

Hamilton's Ferrari was randomly selected for this procedure in line with Article 19 of the sporting regulations, alongside Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber and Isack Hadjar's Racing Bull.

