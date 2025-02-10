F1 legend makes SURPRISE appearance as 2025 release details unveiled
A new release has been revealed with an appearance for a Formula 1 legend, building excitement for a stunning 2025 F1 feature.
The upcoming season is one of the most hotly anticipated of the modern era, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton switching teams, and a number of drivers seemingly in with a chance of world championship success.
Off the track, excitement is building for the 2025 release of an F1-themed film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, simply titled F1.
Hamilton is an executive producer on the film, while several drivers are set to star following a number of filming days across multiple grand prix weekends over the past two years.
F1 legend makes Pitt film appearance
Now, a new trailer has dropped for the upcoming film, with more details revealed about the release date, currently set for summer 2025.
Pitt will star as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who decides to make a Fernando Alonso-style return to the sport with a new team, APX GP, where Idris will be his rookie team-mate Joshua Pearce.
The new trailer was released during the Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show, and featured Hayes' on-track race craft, with the fictional racer providing a real challenge to Red Bull's Max Verstappen, while also showcasing the depth that the film will explore into Hayes' off-track personal life.
While the new trailer has built excitement among F1 fans on social media about its impending release, the appearance of an F1 broadcasting legend's voice has also turned heads.
Sky Sports F1's David Croft can be heard shouting: "Hayes attacks round the outside," suggesting the British commentator will be the voice of the blockbuster film, rather than F1TV commentators.
Croft has worked for Sky Sports since the broadcaster claimed rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and before that worked for BBC Radio 5 Live.
