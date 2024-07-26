Brad Pitt F1 movie takes filming to BIZARRE new levels
Brad Pitt’s F1 movie has taken filming to strange new levels at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The anticipated F1 movie will star Hollywood actor Pitt, alongside rising star Damson Idris as two drivers at the fictional APX-GP racing team.
Pitt will star as Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport as a mentor figure to emerging talent Joshua Pearce - played by Idris.
The feature will be directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, and also stars Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon and Tobias Menzies.
Will Brad Pitt’s film remain true to F1?
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also undertaken a role in the film as co-producer, and has ensured the details of the movie reflect the reality of F1.
Pitt and other stars of the movie have been seen filming at various events on the F1 calendar, including the British and Italian Grand Prix.
A teaser trailer was released at Silverstone this year, which unearthed footage from the film for the first time.
Adding to the realism, Pitt will drive the modified F2 cars which will feature the black and gold livery of the APX-GP team.
The movie has further showed their dedication to replicating the F1 world, in a bizarre display at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Extras for the F1 movie's main team were seen in the real-life crowds sporting APX GP, banners, merch and even a cardboard cut-out of Brad…sorry Sonny Hayes’ face.
The 'fans' were interspersed with real F1 fans sporting McLaren and Ferrari merch as the film continues to tease audiences before its scheduled release.
