Hamilton admits Brad Pitt film job is to ‘call BS'

Lewis Hamilton has lifted the lid on his role in Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula 1 film.

The project will contain an all-star cast including Hollywood actors Pitt and Javier Bardem, with Joseph Kosinski directing the film about the fictional F1 team Apex GP.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton is deserting a sinking ship' - GPFans Japanese GP Hot Takes

Filming took place at Silverstone during the British GP in 2023, where Pitt shed some light on the details of the plot.

The film also announced they would be filming at prominent F1 race tracks such as the Hungaroring and Spa, although faced setbacks due to the Hollywood actor strikes.

Brad Pitt films F1 movie

Lewis Hamilton will receive a production credit for the film

Hamilton imparts real racing advice

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will star in and produce the F1 film to ensure it depicts the racing world accurately.

He has recently ventured into the cinematic world himself, establishing his own film and TV production company called Dawn Apollo Films.

Hamilton discussed the difficulty of finding the right tone with the F1 film for fans both old and new to enjoy.

“My point was: 'Guys, this movie needs to be so authentic',” he said to GQ Magazine.

“There’s two different fan groups that we have – like, the old originals, who from the day they’re born hear the [BBC] Grand Prix music every weekend and watch with their families, and the new generation that just learned about it today through Netflix.

READ MORE: Hamilton backs Vettel to REPLACE him at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton Japanese GP 2024

“I felt my job really has been to try to call BS. ‘This would never happen.’ ‘This is how it would be.’ ‘This is how it could happen.’

“Just giving them advice about what racing is really about and what, as a racing fan, would appeal and what would not.”

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos

Related