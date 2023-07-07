Intriguing F1 movie details REVEALED ahead of British GP filming

Harry Smith

New details about the on-site filming of the F1 movie have been revealed with Hollywood sensation Brad Pitt given his own garage on the pit lane at Silverstone.

Details regarding the film have been limited thus far, although it has long been public knowledge that Pitt will take to the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The Hollywood A-lister will sit behind the wheel of an F2 car, modified to resemble F1 machinery, and has been practising behind the wheel in preparation for this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is also involved in the production process as a co-producer for the film, with the seven-time world champion providing valuable input from a driver's view.

Pit lane priority for Pitt

Recent photographs surfaced on Twitter depicting a driver card placed above one of the pit-lane boxes at the Silverstone circuit.

The card shows Pitt in his race suit and the name 'Sonny Hayes', which is seemingly the name of the driver Pitt will be portraying on the big screen.

Eleven teams present this weekend in de pitlane in Silverstone. Apple is shooting for the upcoming F1 movie. The fictional team 'Apex' has a real garage and hospitality. #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/Mx4GVGgIap — Jan Bolscher (@bolscher_jan) July 6, 2023

Also intriguing was the inclusion of a Mercedes logo on Pitt's race suit in the photo, hinting at a connection between the Brackley-based team and the production of the film.

