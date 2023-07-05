F1 announces 2024 calendar with RADICAL sustainability shake-up

Matthew Hobkinson

Formula 1 have released the calendar for 2024, featuring 24 races, with major changes in a bid to make the season 'more sustainable'.

The 2024 season will open in Bahrain on March 2 and close in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

For Bahrain and the subsequent Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the races will take place over successive Saturday nights in order to accommodate Ramadan.

In a bid to be more sustainable, further changes have seen the Japanese Grand Prix has moved to April 7, with Azerbaijan now being twinned with Singapore in September.

A return to China sees F1 return after a covid-enforced hiatus, with the sport heading there after the race at Suzuka in early April.

Despite a focus on 'greater regionalisation', the Canadian Grand Prix still splits Monaco and Spain, meaning that the long-distance journey over the Atlantic will need to be made twice in the space of a month.

F1's focus on sustainability

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “I am delighted to announce the 2024 calendar with 24 races that will deliver an exciting season for our fans around the world.

"There is huge interest and continued demand for Formula 1, and I believe this calendar strikes the right balance between traditional races and new and existing venues...

“Our journey to a more sustainable calendar will continue in the coming years as we further streamline operations as part of our Net Zero 2030 commitment.

"We have plenty of racing to look forward to in 2023, including the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, and our fans can look forward to more excitement next season.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, added: “We want to make the global spectacle of Formula 1 more efficient in terms of environmental sustainability and more manageable for the travelling staff who dedicate so much of their time to our sport.

"Stefano Domenicali and his team have done a great job to both bring in new and exciting venues in emerging markets for Formula 1, and stay true to the sport's long and remarkable heritage.

“Each race can only happen thanks to the collaboration between the FIA, FOM, the promoters, and the host ASNs who bring together the thousands of volunteer marshals and support personnel so that we can go racing, and as we forge ahead into the future we must ensure that our priorities grow and develop with the needs of society and what is best for our sport, our fans and our environment.”

