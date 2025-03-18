F1 confirm 'discussions' over shock NEW grand prix location

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed that the sport is in talks with a new location to host a grand prix on the calendar.

The size of the F1 calendar has come under fire in recent years as the number of races held continues to swell due to expanding global interest, with F1 entering an agreement with teams to host a maximum of 25 races in one season.

F1 already hosts three races in the US alone, with Las Vegas becoming the latest new addition to the calendar in 2023, and classic venues such as Spa have instead entered into a rotational deal with F1 until 2031.

Several other locations are in talks to try and join the F1 calendar, with the sport keen to expand into the African continent in locations such as South Africa and Rwanda.

F1 plans to expand into Africa

Stefano Domenicali has held talks with the Thai Prime Minister

Thailand express interest in hosting F1 race

Now, Thailand have expressed their interest in hosting a grand prix with a Bangkok street race reportedly on the cards, after Domenicali confirmed his intention to visit the city ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin attended the 2024 Emilia Romagna GP fuelling reports about a potential Bangkok race, and the F1 CEO’s visit to the country confirms these hopes continue with Thailand's new leader.

Ahead of the second race of the season in China, Domenicali was pictured with Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of the former Manchester City owner Thaksin, in a post on F1 Media's X account, where he confirmed there were discussions to host a race in Bangkok.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” Domenicali said.

“I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

