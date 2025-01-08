F1 announces major grand prix absence in official statement

Formula 1 have announced a major grand prix absence in an official statement as an iconic track is set to lose its spot on the F1 calendar.

The 2024 F1 season saw a record number of 24 races held over the course of the year, beginning in March at the Bahrain GP and spanning all the way until December with the finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, the amount of races added to the F1 calendar has been unpopular with drivers and teams, as key figures including Max Verstappen, Toto Wolff and Helmut Marko all protested the length of the season.

As a result, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the schedule will not add anymore races, but to accommodate new venues some events will be rotated on the calendar.

Stefano Domenicali confirms grand prix extension

Spa have extended a deal with F1

F1 announces Belgian Grand Prix extension

F1 have now announced that the Belgian Grand Prix will receive a multi-year extension, and will be on the 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031 calendars, but not 2028 and 2030.

It is unknown which grand prix will replace Spa in these two years, but Domenicali expressed the importance of this historic circuit remaining on the calendar.

"The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension,” he said.

BREAKING: We've agreed a multi-year extension with the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps that will see the #BelgianGP on the calendar in 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031! 🇧🇪#F1 pic.twitter.com/IPexBCYzEc — Formula 1 (@F1) January 8, 2025

"Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium."

