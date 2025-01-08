F1 News Today: Hamilton release confirmed as F1 legend delivers EXPLOSIVE announcement

Celebrate Lewis Hamilton's 40th birthday with memorabilia in F1's latest release!

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 legend issues fiery EXIT statement

Sky Sports Formula 1 legend Martin Brundle has threatened to leave a social media website in a fiery exit statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce NEW signing in huge post-Hamilton move

Mercedes have announced an exciting new signing heading into the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton deals Verstappen blow after RECORD Ferrari salary emerges

Max Verstappen has suffered a blow in comparison to his Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton following his Ferrari signing.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo receives career BOOST in surprise F1 decision

Axed VCARB star Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a major boost by F1 fans in a recent decision.

➡️ READ MORE

Related