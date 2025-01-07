Mercedes announce NEW signing in huge post-Hamilton move
Mercedes have announced an exciting new signing heading into the 2025 season.
Whilst Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in the new year has stolen most of the headlines, the end of 2024 also brought about the ending of another Mercedes partnership.
Back in 2018, the Silver Arrows unveiled a multi-year deal with Tommy Hilfiger who became their official apparel partner, producing race and travel wear, as well as factory, office and hospitality clothing for the team.
Quickly afterwards, seven-time champion Hamilton became a global ambassador for the fashion brand, and has since collaborated with the brand over the years.
Mercedes announce Adidas partnership
Heading into 2025, however, Mercedes will no longer be in partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, instead announcing an exciting new deal with another iconic brand.
In an official team statement, Mercedes have confirmed a new, multi-year partnership with adidas.
"adidas enters motorsport with a partnership that unites two icons in one of the fastest growing sports," the statement read.
"As Official Team Partner of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, adidas will design and create a complete range, combining performance and style for the entire team, including drivers, mechanics and engineers"
Speaking on the new deal, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff labelled the new partnership as 'groundbreaking'.
"Our partnership with adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team," Wolff explained.
"adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too. This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport.
"We are excited to break this new ground and work with adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships."
