F1 News Today: Newey delivers EXIT statement as Aston Martin issue 2025 announcement

Adrian Newey has admitted that a Red Bull ‘maturity’ matter solidified his exit from the Formula 1 team last year.

Aston Martin issue 2025 statement amid Newey arrival

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have issued a statement in a 2025 announcement on social media.

Verstappen announces Kelly Piquet marriage UPDATE

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has announced a marriage update with his partner Kelly Piquet.

Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

A Red Bull Formula 1 exit has been revealed in a £119 million blow to the team ahead of the 2025 season.

Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement

A stunning space travel statistic has been released in an official statement on the 2024 Formula 1 season.

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton tipped for TOUGH Ferrari arrival after Mercedes frustrations

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped for a tough arrival at Ferrari following a frustrating few years at Mercedes.

  • Yesterday 15:44
  • January 5, 2025 14:33

F1 2025

Hamilton RECORD F1 title verdict given as Ferrari dream begins

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 Drivers Ages

F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

  • 36 minutes ago
Verstappen SNUBS Ferrari in F1 move verdict

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 Social

F1 team deliver 2025 warning in stunning release

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Newey makes Red Bull 'maturity' claim in team EXIT statement

  • 3 hours ago
