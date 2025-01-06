Stunning space travel F1 statistic released in official statement

A stunning space travel statistic has been released in an official statement on the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Last season was the longest F1 season ever, containing a record 24 races on the calendar and lasting from February until December.

The 2024 world title was hard fought between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, with the Dutchman eventually achieving his fourth world title at the Las Vegas GP.

However, the season provided more entertainment and on-track action than previous years, with a total of seven different drivers winning races in 2024, all split between the top four teams.

Max Verstappen was named the 2024 F1 champion

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all won races in 2024

Pirelli unveil shock F1 statistic

Alongside F1 for all 24 races in 2024 was of course their sole tyre supplier, Pirelli, who have supplied teams with tyres since 2011.

The manufacturer recently revealed a unique statistic as they assessed the data they had collected during the 2024 season in an official statement, and discovered that the cars had covered a record distance.

Not only was this the longest distance covered in F1 history, but it was also enough to almost reach the moon from Earth.

"The Pirelli tyres used over the course of the 24 grand prix in this longest ever Formula 1 season, covered a distance that could almost see you getting from the Earth to the Moon on an imaginary road linking our planet to its only natural satellite," Pirelli revealed in an official statement.

"The tyres completed 334,942.175 kilometres, over 65.534 laps from the first free practice session in Bahrain, to the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, which is 94% of the distance separating us from the moon’s perigee, its nearest point to earth during the 27-day orbit of our planet."

