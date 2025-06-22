Lewis Hamilton absent at Ferrari for crucial F1 outing
Lewis Hamilton absent at Ferrari for crucial F1 outing
Lewis Hamilton was absent during Ferrari’s most recent F1 tyre test in Fiorano, where Charles Leclerc and Guanyu Zhou instead took to the track in a modified SF-25.
Following his axe from Sauber at the end of 2024, the Chinese driver has since taken on the role of reserve driver at Ferrari and finally made his debut in scarlet on Thursday.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as Leclerc SPOOKED by team-mate’s driving skills
Pirelli’s two-day test at Ferrari’s private track Fiorano, saw the SF-25 modified to simulate the 2026-sized tyres and the reduction of downforce for next year’s cars.
Hamilton chose to opt out of the test, with Zhou naturally stepping in for the test as part of his reserve driver duties.
What is the 2026 Pirelli tyre test?
Across 2025, all teams will be involved in a jam packed schedule of tyre testing ahead of the new cars and regulation changes for next season, using mule cars instead of the 2026 challengers.
Ferrari and McLaren were amongst the first teams to conduct tests for Pirelli in February 2025, where they helped the manufacturer with the development of future tyres and the compounds that will be used.
On Thursday, Ferrari tested the 2026 intermediate and wet weather tyres at Fiorano, using their in-built irrigation system to simulate slippery conditions out on track.
Zhou was behind the wheel of the SF-25 on the first day of testing, where he completed 159 laps and set a fastest lap time of 59:820 seconds on the slick tyres, and 1.07:400 seconds on the intermediates.
Leclerc took from Zhou on Friday for the second and final day of the 2026 Pirelli tyre test at Ferrari’s home track.
READ MORE: F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
George Russell will pay for screwing with Verstappen - Dutch F1 insider
- 24 minutes ago
Legendary F1 TV presenter RETIREMENT confirmed
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton’s bleak Ferrari future revealed as F1 team stuck with regret
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton absent at Ferrari for crucial F1 outing
- 2 hours ago
Briatore tipped for SHOCK Ferrari move as replacement rumours swirl
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 star Lewis Hamilton admits being EXPELLED in 'important' meeting
- Today 09:56
Most read
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce second penalty demotion after dramatic Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
F1 champion loses his driving licence
- 4 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june