Mercedes conduct private F1 test in unusual Silverstone tweak

During the break between grands prix, Mercedes have undergone private tests at Silverstone, with the F1 track tweaked from the layout that has become customary over the years.

The team conducted tyre tests on behalf of Pirelli and to provide data for the development of the 2026 tyre, where on the second day they focused on wet weather tyre development and George Russell drove a mule car based on the 2024 W15.

Russell completed 80 laps and covered 481 kilometres during the two days of testing, with the wet weather programme focusing on comparison testing between various extreme wet and intermediate tyres.

However, the tests took place on the 2.630 kilometre-long National layout at Silverstone, which differs from the British Grand Prix circuit currently used by F1.

What is Silverstone’s National layout?

Silverstone’s National Circuit uses the old start/finish straight, where the first corner - Copse - is situated, and then takes a right at Maggots corner.

The circuit then links up to the Wellington straight, which is just after the start/finish line on the new layout, with the tweaks for the test cutting out half of the Grand Prix track.

Pirelli director Mario Isola confirmed that the tests will help refine the product of the 2026 tyres, coupled with testing earlier this year at Paul Ricard.

Isola said: “It was a very useful test, because it allowed us to gather valuable insights on our rain tyres, to add to those acquired in Paul Ricard back in January.

"With the intermediates we were able to confirm that the on-track development matches our expectations, while the results with the full wets were inconclusive and will need to now be thoroughly analysed in the coming days to continue refining the product for next season.”

The next test for the 2026 tyres takes place at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit on June 3 and 4 following the Spanish Grand Prix, where Mercedes will once again be in action and joined by Racing Bulls.

