Hamilton hands out Verstappen THRASHING after shock F1 champion defeat

Lewis Hamilton has received a surprise boost following one of the most dramatic moments in his Formula 1 career.

Fans have been voting in our end of year awards and Hamilton has come out on top by a considerable margin in our latest poll.

GPFans have recently been asking for your answers to a variety of 2024 award categories, aiming to reward some unsung heroes of last season.

Although reigning champion Max Verstappen proved himself against a whole host of contenders, most notably Lando Norris, the Dutchman did experience a winless drought between June and November.

Over the 10 grands prix weekends where Verstappen languished further back in the pack, six different drivers took the top spot on the podium, providing great entertainment and on-track battles for F1 fans around the world.

Following multiple seasons of Verstappen's domination with Red Bull, the average F1 fan would be forgiven for rejoicing at any other driver claiming a victory in 2024, and it seems that is what has happened in our poll result for the best grand prix of last season.

Multiple different F1 drivers claimed grand prix victories as Verstappen struggled through 2024

Max Verstappen ended his winless drought with a stunning victory at the Brazilian GP

Which was the best grand prix in 2024?

During Verstappen's rough patch last season, Hamilton, Norris, Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri all secured two GP victories- from maiden wins to record-breaking drives, the 2024 summer provided some of the best on-track racing in the sport's modern history.

Although Leclerc's glorious win in front of the Tifosi at the Italian GP did pull in three per cent of the vote, there was no real competition aside from the Brazilian GP and the British GP.

After Verstappen's heroics in the rain, the Brazilian GP claimed 36 per cent of votes, meaning although his drive in Sao Paulo cemented his championship chances, it wasn't enough to earn him the top spot on our poll.

Despite Verstappen's stunning return to the top in a masterclass at Interlagos, the GPFans Poll for the best grand prix of 2024 has swung away from the Dutchman, instead crowning another worthy victor - the British GP.

The stunning race at Silverstone stole 59 per cent of the vote, and is therefore crowned as the best grand prix of 2024 by GPFans.

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in front of his home fans

This result has provided Hamilton with a final boost to remember his time with Mercedes after his 12-season partnership with the Silver Arrows has now come to an end.

In what was his final home race with Mercedes, Hamilton broke his own winless drought and pulled off what team principal Toto Wolff described as a "fairytale" performance.

In doing so, the Silver Arrows star also broke the record for the most wins by a driver at a single circuit, winning at home at Silverstone nine times.

The 39-year-old now heads to Ferrari in the hope of challenging for an elusive eighth world championship title, alongside his new team-mate Charles Leclerc.

