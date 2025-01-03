Red Bull boss hints at NEW opportunity for Perez in 2025

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has hinted at future Formula 1 opportunities for axed star Sergio Perez.

Following a dismal 2024 season, Perez has decided to take a 'sabbatical' from the sport, instead being replaced in his full-time seat with the team by New Zealander Liam Lawson.

Perez failed to achieve a podium finish after the Chinese GP back in April, and did not win a race with Red Bull since the 2023 Azerbaijan GP, despite Max Verstappen claiming 26 wins in that time using the same machinery.

With Perez's axing being confirmed after the season had finished, there were no options on the grid for the Mexican remaining, meaning he will now drop out of the sport altogether.

Sergio Perez has been replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson

Helmut Marko has worked with Red Bull since 2005

Will Perez return to F1?

A return with Red Bull appears very unlikely, with the Milton Keynes outfit likely to promote one of their young VCARB drivers Yuki Tsunoda or Isack Hadjar if Lawson fails to perform, or take to the driver market before new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

Perez may also have one eye on 2026, with the new Cadillac team already hinting that they will want an experienced F1 racer to sit alongside a young American star when they join the grid.

With 281 grand prix starts, 36 podiums and six grand prix victories, Perez certainly fits the bill of being an experienced F1 driver.

Marko has suggested that the Mexican star is likely to receive lots of opportunities to rejoin racing, including potential future F1 opportunities.

"There are still all kinds of possibilities for him in the future," the Austrian told Sport.de

"I think he still hopes for Formula 1, although of course all the seats for next year have already been given away. But if he stays on the sidelines for a year, then of course, as an experienced driver, there can always be new opportunities for him."

