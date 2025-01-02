Hamilton shares picture in red as Ferrari switch made official
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has teased fans waiting for his debut in Ferrari red, posting a picture on his Instagram account.
The seven-time champion's switch to Ferrari is now official, with his contract starting on January 1, 2025.
Hamilton first announced that he would be making the switch to the Maranello-based team at the start of 2024, enduring a long 11-month wait before he officially became a Ferrari driver, announced by both the team and the official F1 site on New Year's Day.
Now, attention has switched to when the 39-year-old might first be spotted in Ferrari gear, with team principal Fred Vasseur suggesting the seven-time champion will be taking to the track some time in January, before the official pre-season test at Bahrain in February.
When will Hamilton's Ferrari debut be?
New Year's Day also saw some social media changes for Ferrari, dropping Hamilton a follow and posting a video of them looking through the seven-time champion's profile, which has amassed 38.5 million followers.
Hamilton then himself posted a photo, which sent his fans into a bit of a frenzy.
While fans eagerly wait for a picture of the seven-time champion dressed in Ferrari attire, Hamilton posted a photo of him racing in a Ferrari red helmet from his karting days.
The photo was complete with his iconic number 44 on the front of his kart, and a bright yellow racing suit.
Hamilton's Instagram story then displayed a picture of him on the ski slopes, where he was once again wearing a red ski suit.
Hamilton's first race as a Ferrari driver will not take place until March 16, at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
