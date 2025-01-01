Tributes roll in for F1 legend after New Years announcement

Tributes from across the world of Formula 1 have poured in for a legend of the sport following a surprise New Year announcement.

The adulation comes after it was revealed this week that broadcaster and former racer Martin Brundle has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to motor racing and to sports broadcasting.

He joins icons such as Lewis Hamilton and Christian Horner in being recognised for their contribution to F1 in recent years.

Brundle has been a mainstay of F1's coverage in the UK for almost three decades, with his pre-race grid walks now a must-watch for fans across the country.

The Brit enjoyed spells as a co-commentator with ITV before making the switch to BBC in 2009.

He joined the Sky Sports lineup back in 2012, and has remained a key part of their extensive coverage of the sport ever since.

Prior to his career behind the microphone, the 65-year-old was a regular feature on the F1 grid from 1984-1996, during which time he clinched nine podiums.

Brundle's pre-race grid walks have become must-watch TV

Martin Brundle is a key figure of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Brundle tributes roll in

Following the news that Brundle was to receive the prestigious honour, a number of his colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to pass on their congratulations.

Writing on X, fellow Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok said: "Huge congratulations to @MBrundleF1. "I often describe him as the 'Adrian Newey of commentary' - worked through so many eras of the sport & always makes sure he’s absolutely at the forefront of knowledge, delivering 100 per cent every time. Been an honour & pleasure to learn from him."

Another post read: "@MBrundleF has hugely deserved this - I am very happy for him, a fantastic ambassador for our favourite sport."

A number of followers on Instagram were quick to draw comparisons between Brundle and legendary commentator, the late Murray Walker.

Brundle made over 150 starts in F1 during the 1980s and 90s

"Thoroughly well deserved," said one fan. "The day Martin retires watching F1 racing will be a poorer place.

"Murray was brilliant in his own way & Martin has picked up that torch & done it his own way. He’s a big reason I tune into F1. Congrats Martin."

And 1996 world drivers' champion Damon Hill said: "Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn.

"If anyone thinks talking is easy, I'll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport.

"Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE."

Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn. If anyone thinks talking is easy, I'll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport. Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE #f1 pic.twitter.com/SmhSfZVM9g — Damon Hill (@HillF1) December 31, 2024

