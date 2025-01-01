Hamilton dealt Ferrari ORDER as huge problem identified

Lewis Hamilton must master one key skill if he is to enjoy success at Ferrari, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The seven-time world champion will line up for the Scuderia from next season after bidding an emotional farewell to Mercedes at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton celebrated incredible success at the Silver Arrows during his 12-year spell with the team but had endured a challenging time in recent years.

The 39-year-old ended the 2024 campaign seventh in the drivers' standings, behind both former team-mate George Russell and the man he will replace at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi last month

Hamilton immersing himself in Ferrari culture

Hamilton has openly shared his excitement as he looks forward to the next chapter of what has been a stellar career to date, and hopes the move will enable him to once again challenge for world championships.

Anticipation is already building ahead of his debut in the red car expected sometime in January, with Domenicali one of those eager to see what the 105-time race winner can achieve with the Italian giants.

And speaking to AutoRacer.it, the 59-year-old has spoken about the importance of Hamilton fully immersing himself in the culture of the team if he aims to realise his ambitions, revealing an order he gave the seven-time champion ahead of his move.

Stefano Domenicali is excited to see what Hamilton can do at Ferrari

“[Hamilton] will bring a lot of interest [to Ferrari],” Domenicali said.

“He is learning Italian to understand how to integrate into our culture.

“I told him it is also essential for him to be able to do that. At Ferrari, he will be in a different environment [than what he is used to].”

It was reported last month that Hamilton has been taking Italian lessons ahead of the switch as he looks to build a positive early relationship with the team, fans, and media.

