Serious Hamilton revelation emerges as Ferrari switch looms
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion is taking his move to Ferrari very seriously so much so that a stunning reveal has been made.
The British star has raced for Mercedes for 12 years but is now bidding an emotional farewell to the Silver Arrows, now heading to Italy to make the stunning switch to the Italian outfit.
The 39-year-old shocked the sporting world when he announced ahead of the 2024 season that he had signed a contract to race in red for 2025 and beyond, exiting Mercedes after forging the most successful partnership in F1 history.
With 14 championship titles won between the drivers' and constructors' standings over the years, Hamilton will no doubt be looking to emulate at least a fraction of this success upon his arrival at Ferrari, with a historic eighth title on the line should he adapt to the new environment successfully.
The soon-to-be Ferrari star will replace Carlos Sainz to race alongside Charles Leclerc for the 2025 season and despite his illustrious career of records and titles, Hamilton will be on the back foot in one area in particular.
Is Hamilton learning Italian for Ferrari switch?
In anticipation of his arrival, Hamilton's reported preparations for the switch to Ferrari have been revealed, with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that the British icon has been brushing up on his language skills.
Both Leclerc and Sainz spoke Italian frequently to the team and the media, despite racing under the Monegasque and Spanish flags.
Hamilton will perhaps be feeling the pressure as a result to learn Italian in order to adapt to the environment and fit in with the culture at Ferrari, a theory that La Gazzetta dello Sport appears to have confirmed.
Showing just how serious Hamilton is taking the move and fitting into the team's culture, their report claimed: "Lewis has been taking Italian lessons for several weeks. For Charles, as for Sainz, speaking our language has been essential to integrate into the team and nurture the relationship with the fans and the media,"
"Hamilton seems to want to do everything he can to not be perceived as an external element, alien to the culture, the internal feeling and everything that surrounds the Prancing Horse."
