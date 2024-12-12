Ferrari ditched by key F1 ally for RIVAL team after Hamilton switch

A key Formula 1 sponsor has made the decision to follow an ex-Ferrari driver to his new team, having previously announced their split from the Maranello outfit earlier this year.

Ferrari are preparing to undergo major changes ahead of the 2025 season, with Lewis Hamilton replacing Carlos Sainz, and a plethora of staff members also set to undertake their first full season with the team, including Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio.

Both of the latter two team members joined in October, having departed Mercedes, just like seven-time champion Hamilton, who is seeking to get back into championship contention with Ferrari.

Part of this move also saw Sainz be displaced, and the Spaniard has instead signed with Williams for the 2025 season and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Santander team up with Sainz and Williams

Now, it appears that a key F1 sponsor is also set to follow Sainz to Williams, with Spanish banking brand Santander being revealed in an official announcement by the team in a multi-year deal.

The Santander branding was visible on the Williams car as they took to the track for the end-of-season tyre test at the Yas Marina Circuit earlier this week, with Sainz being given his first outing as a Williams driver before the winter break.

Santander have been in partnership with Ferrari since 2021, with their branding visible on Ferrari cars across four seasons, but it was announced that the partnership would come to an end at the end of this year back in September.

Now, they have found a new home at the Grove-based outfit, with team principal James Vowles revealing in an official statement: "Williams Racing is proud to add Santander to our growing roster of iconic and innovative partners for 2025 and beyond.

Santander branding will be visible on Williams' 2025 F1 car

"Joining forces with a global banking giant trusted by tens of millions of people around the world is another significant step in our transformation and we look forward to working with Santander to engage and excite fans in the years ahead."

Meanwhile, Santander's global head of communications Juan Manuel Cendoya said of the partnership: "We are delighted to partner with Williams Racing with a tactical agreement that allows us to keep offering exclusive experiences to our customers and continue to support Carlos Sainz in his new stage.

"This is one of the most historic teams with the greatest legacy in F1, and complements our role as the official retail banking partner of the competition with a focus on our main markets."

