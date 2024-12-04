F1 driver debut CHANGED ahead of team swap
A Formula 1 driver swap has been confirmed to be taking place earlier than expected after a reshuffle on the grid.
2025 will see a whole host of fresh faces joining the F1 paddock, following a 2024 season where no rookies joined the lineup of the top 20 drivers in the pinnacle of motorsport.
With just one team on the grid left to officially confirm their driver duo for next season and Red Bull of course never ruling out the potential to switch up the order, there could yet be some more movement to occur before F1 returns next year.
The driver transfer market was sent into disarray earlier this year when Lewis Hamilton confirmed he was leaving Mercedes for Ferrari with Carlos Sainz forced to look elsewhere, eventually signing for a seat with Williams. But ahead of this year's season finale in Abu Dhabi, one team have confirmed they are already going to activate a driver replacement ahead of schedule, with Alpine announcing that Esteban Ocon has been dropped from their ranks with 2025 signing Jack Doohan taking his place earlier than expected.
Doohan is just one of four confirmed rookies to join the grid next year, alongside F2 star Gabriel Bortoleto, Kimi Antonelli, who will replace Hamilton, and Ollie Bearman, although with as much experience as he's had in F1 throughout 2024, 'rookie' might be inaccurate now.
Williams F1 confirm early Sainz debut
Ferrari driver Sainz will no doubt take a while to get used to the shock of moving from an outfit who are currently in with a realistic chance of winning the constructors' championship thanks to his efforts, to Williams, who currently sit ninth in the 2024 standings.
Since James Vowles chose to axe Logan Sargeant back in August in the hope of a points haul, replacement Franco Colapinto has gone from one of the most sought-after young stars on the grid to now looking unlikely of securing a seat for 2025.
With Sainz having already signed a contract with Williams prior to Colapinto's entry however, this isn't necessarily an accurate representation of his obvious talent.
Whilst Sainz will be looking to put in one final stellar performance for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi next weekend, it appears he will already be looking to the future with his Williams debut being brought forward.
Williams have confirmed to GPFans that they will have Sainz for a few hours on Monday following the season finale as part of a team filming day, earlier than previously expected for the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit.
