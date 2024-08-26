close global

Mercedes chief confirms Antonelli PROMOTION after Dutch Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the promotion of Kimi Antonelli after a difficult Dutch Grand Prix for the team.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished the race around Zandvoort in P7 and P8 respectively, with the latter enduring a frustrating weekend.

F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton received a three-place grid penalty after impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying, and failed to set a time quick enough to get out of Q2.

As a result the seven-time world champion started the race in P14, and was placed on the softs in an attempt to aid his battle into the top 10.

Lewis Hamilton's Dutch GP weekend was undone with a qualifying incident
Mercedes finished behind their main rivals in Zandvoort

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Hamilton will be leaving Mercedes at the end of this season, where he will join Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

His replacement at the team is yet to be announced, with various drivers originally tipped for the seat.

Wolff has been frank in his desire to see Max Verstappen race with the team, however has since ruled out a move for 2025 suggesting they had settled on their line-up.

Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli is expected to drive with the team next year, after impressing in various feeder series championships and for tests with the team.

The Italian bypassed Formula 3 to enter the Formula 2 championship this season, where he has achieved a sprint race victory at Silverstone and a feature win in Hungary.

READ MORE: FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

Toto Wolff confirms Kimi Antonelli FP1 outing for Monza

Earlier during the Dutch GP weekend, Wolff seemed to let slip that it would be Russell and Antonelli driving alongside each other next season, and has since revealed a further promotion for the 18-year-old.

Wolff has now confirmed that Antonelli will compete in FP1 at his home grand prix at Monza next weekend.

The Mercedes boss has described the promotion as an ‘emotional moment’ as Antonelli makes his debut in an F1 session.

READ MORE: F1 car BURSTS into flames after HUGE crash at Dutch GP

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Toto Wolff George Russell Dutch Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli
Dutch Grand Prix

