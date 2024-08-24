close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

The FIA have confirmed a penalty following an incident involving Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu at the Dutch Grand Prix.

After a wet morning at Zandvoort the grid finally had a chance to complete a session of dry running as they prepared for the race on Sunday.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

READ MORE: Ferrari hit with SETBACK with major Sainz issue

However, it was an unfortunate outing for Nico Hulkenberg who spun into Turn 1 with his Haas crashing into the barrier and prompting a red flag.

Ferrari also faced a setback with Carlos Sainz being forced to retire with a gearbox issue, hindering their Sunday with the lack of dry data.

Zhou Guanyu has been noted for an incident with Daniel Ricciardo

FIA issue penalty at Dutch Grand Prix

Not only did Hulkenberg and Sainz endure a gruelling session but so did Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu.

The 25-year-old was placed under investigation for an unsafe release into the path of Ricciardo who was driving into the pit-lane.

Alex Albon was also placed under investigation for a similar incident with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

READ MORE: F1 team face IMMEDIATE name change for Dutch GP

Williams have been awarded a penalty due to an unsafe release involving Alex Albon

Williams released Albon from a pit stop right into the path of Stroll, who had to brake to avoid a collision.

The FIA have now come to a decision and have awarded both Zhou and Albon identical penalties of a €5,000 fine.

According to the FIA they were both in breach of Article 34.14 a) of the Sporting Regulations, after both Sauber and Williams made unsafe releases.

The stewards deemed the teams rather than the drivers to be at fault, which is why they were issued a financial penalty.

READ MORE: F1 star in SHOCK after red flag crash at Dutch GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo FIA Zhou Guanyu Dutch Grand Prix
F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP

  • Today 11:57
FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at Dutch Grand Prix
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA confirm official curfew BREACH for F1 team at Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:57

Latest News

Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren keep Verstappen off pole after Hamilton double DISASTER

  • 2 hours ago
Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton facing PENALTY after incident with Red Bull rival at Dutch GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance

  • 18 minutes ago
Dutch Grand Prix

FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP

  • 1 hour ago
Ted's Notebook

Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

  • 2 hours ago
Formula E

Formula E issue statement after Jenas sacking

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x