FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP
The FIA have confirmed a penalty following an incident involving Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu at the Dutch Grand Prix.
After a wet morning at Zandvoort the grid finally had a chance to complete a session of dry running as they prepared for the race on Sunday.
However, it was an unfortunate outing for Nico Hulkenberg who spun into Turn 1 with his Haas crashing into the barrier and prompting a red flag.
Ferrari also faced a setback with Carlos Sainz being forced to retire with a gearbox issue, hindering their Sunday with the lack of dry data.
FIA issue penalty at Dutch Grand Prix
Not only did Hulkenberg and Sainz endure a gruelling session but so did Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu.
The 25-year-old was placed under investigation for an unsafe release into the path of Ricciardo who was driving into the pit-lane.
Alex Albon was also placed under investigation for a similar incident with the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.
Williams released Albon from a pit stop right into the path of Stroll, who had to brake to avoid a collision.
The FIA have now come to a decision and have awarded both Zhou and Albon identical penalties of a €5,000 fine.
According to the FIA they were both in breach of Article 34.14 a) of the Sporting Regulations, after both Sauber and Williams made unsafe releases.
The stewards deemed the teams rather than the drivers to be at fault, which is why they were issued a financial penalty.
