F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

One of F1's stars has been disqualified from qualifying in Zandvoort after being referred to the stewards.

FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance

Max Verstappen has revealed his surprise at being awoken early on Friday for a drug test.

Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has launched a foul-mouthed rant towards Lewis Hamilton after a heated moment during qualifying at Zandvoort.

F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing

A major mistake from Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant which led to a dramatic crash has been heavily criticised.

Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

The Dutch Grand Prix has issued an official statement after an incident on the track left spectators concerned.

F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as team hit with court order
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as team hit with court order

  • Yesterday 14:55
F1 News Today: NEW driver joins F1 grid as Verstappen makes retirement admission
F1 Today

F1 News Today: NEW driver joins F1 grid as Verstappen makes retirement admission

  • August 23, 2024 15:49

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • 35 minutes ago
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Breaking F1 News

Hamilton hit with FIA PENALTY for Dutch Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:57
GPFans Recap

Hamilton given PENALTY as FIA issue punishment over Ricciardo incident - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Dutch Grand Prix

Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

  • Yesterday 22:57
Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

