F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
One of F1's stars has been disqualified from qualifying in Zandvoort after being referred to the stewards.
FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance
Max Verstappen has revealed his surprise at being awoken early on Friday for a drug test.
Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star
Red Bull star Sergio Perez has launched a foul-mouthed rant towards Lewis Hamilton after a heated moment during qualifying at Zandvoort.
F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing
A major mistake from Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant which led to a dramatic crash has been heavily criticised.
Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident
The Dutch Grand Prix has issued an official statement after an incident on the track left spectators concerned.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct