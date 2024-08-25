F1 News Today: Verstappen given shock FIA drugs test as star DISQUALIFIED ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

One of F1's stars has been disqualified from qualifying in Zandvoort after being referred to the stewards.

FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance

Max Verstappen has revealed his surprise at being awoken early on Friday for a drug test.

Red Bull star launches X-RATED Hamilton rant after heated moment with Mercedes star

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has launched a foul-mouthed rant towards Lewis Hamilton after a heated moment during qualifying at Zandvoort.

F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing

A major mistake from Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant which led to a dramatic crash has been heavily criticised.

Dutch GP issue official statement after major on track accident

The Dutch Grand Prix has issued an official statement after an incident on the track left spectators concerned.

