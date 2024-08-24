F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing
F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing
A major mistake from Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant which led to a dramatic crash has been heavily criticised.
F1 returned to action in Zandvoort as practice for the Dutch Grand Prix signified the resumption of the season after the summer break.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA confirm BREACH as Ferrari hit with major setback
F1 Results Today: Red flag for FIERY crash derails session as surprise driver leads times
Wet weather and crashes wreaked havoc on the practice sessions, with FP1 seeing limited meaningful running due to rain and FP2 headlined by Nico Hulkenberg's crash which induced the red flag.
The most dramatic of the practice incidents came in the final session, though, when Logan Sargeant got on the grass and careered into the barrier in a hugely damaging and fiery accident.
Sargeant crash simply 'driver error'
Sargeant's incident 20 minutes into the session immediately brought out the red flag, and the session did not resume until there were under two minutes to go, meaning drivers again did not get much useful run time.
The angle at which the Williams driver collided with the barrier collapsed the rear of the car and a fire started with the American still in the cockpit.
He quickly jumped out having been alerted to this, after confirming over team radio that he was okay.
However, his car had suffered significant damage, with boss James Vowles predicting a chassis change could be needed for the race.
READ MORE: Haas F1 team could MISS race as Uralkali make court bid to seize cars
Having spoken with Vowles on the pit wall during Sky Sports F1's coverage of the session, pundit and Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson offered an honest assessment of the incident.
“For Logan it’s another huge knock to your confidence," he said, referencing the fact that he had been informed over the summer break that he would not have a seat in 2025, with Williams opting to sign Carlos Sainz.
“From James' [Vowles] point of view, and from the team’s point of view, I guess what’s just happened there [the crash], brutally speaking here, it justifies their decision to swap the drivers and put a driver like Carlos Sainz in the car for next year because you have to try to minimise these kind of moments," said Davidson.
“Yes, it was driver error. There's no other way I can build this up: it was driver error. As a team principal, as a team, you have to try and minimise those moments.”
It also comes at a grand prix to which Williams have brought significant upgrades in a bid to close in on the midfield pack. Teams sometimes opt not to run an updated car in challenging conditions, but given the adverse weather forecast for the rest of the weekend, Sargeant went out with the improvements.
“You need to put them on the car at some point and trust that you’re going to have them in tact for the end of the session so you can carry on working on things for the next session or the next day, and now they’re gone,” added Davidson.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton hit with FIA PENALTY for Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 'driver error' SLAMMED as 'justification' for brutal team axing
- 17 minutes ago
F1 star DISQUALIFIED from Dutch Grand Prix qualifying
- 54 minutes ago
FIA hit Verstappen with shock drug test for BANNED substance
- 3 hours ago
FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Ricciardo incident at Dutch GP
- Today 16:57
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren keep Verstappen off pole after Hamilton double DISASTER
- Today 16:05
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct