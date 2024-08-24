F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as Ferrari hit with major setback
The FIA has confirmed that a team broke curfew ahead of the first track running at the Dutch Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari hit with SETBACK with major Sainz issue
Ferrari have been hit with a major setback at the Dutch Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz was forced to retire in FP2.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren chief welcomes CHANGE to 2025 driver line-up
Zak Brown has hyped up McLaren's line-ups for the 2025 season – even beyond their formidable Formula 1 pairing.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star in SHOCK after red flag crash at Dutch GP
Nico Hulkenberg brought out the first red flag of the weekend at Zandvoort with a crash in FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team suffers DAMAGE from chaotic Dutch GP weather
Williams F1 team has suffered damage to their hospitality suite due to chaotic winds at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.
➡️ READ MORE
