F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as Ferrari hit with major setback

The FIA has confirmed that a team broke curfew ahead of the first track running at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari hit with SETBACK with major Sainz issue

Ferrari have been hit with a major setback at the Dutch Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz was forced to retire in FP2.

McLaren chief welcomes CHANGE to 2025 driver line-up

Zak Brown has hyped up McLaren's line-ups for the 2025 season – even beyond their formidable Formula 1 pairing.

F1 star in SHOCK after red flag crash at Dutch GP

Nico Hulkenberg brought out the first red flag of the weekend at Zandvoort with a crash in FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

F1 team suffers DAMAGE from chaotic Dutch GP weather

Williams F1 team has suffered damage to their hospitality suite due to chaotic winds at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.

F1 News Today: NEW driver joins F1 grid as Verstappen makes retirement admission
F1 Today

F1 News Today: NEW driver joins F1 grid as Verstappen makes retirement admission

  • Yesterday 15:49
F1 News Today: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement

  • August 22, 2024 16:27

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction

  • Just now
Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying FREE

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen hits back at Marko's Red Bull 'downgrade' claim

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team could MISS race over court bid to seize cars

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as Ferrari hit with major setback

  • 3 hours ago
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 06:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

