F1 team suffers DAMAGE from chaotic Dutch GP weather

Williams F1 team has suffered damage to their hospitality suite due to chaotic winds at the Dutch GP in Zandvoort.

There have been several instances of damage to the teams' hospitality units this season, with the most frightening occurring in Spain.

McLaren’s motorhome caught fire in Barcelona, where all staff and guests were evacuated and the emergency services were called to attend to the fire.

One McLaren team member was taken to hospital as a precaution, however they were soon discharged and no one was seriously injured from the disaster.

McLaren suffered an electrical fire in Spain

Williams are the latest team to suffer from extreme weather

McLaren’s motorhome was once again hit by damage at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where an extreme storm battered the track.

The storm winds were so strong that they ripped the roof off of the McLaren motorhome, as heavy rain flooded the Hungaroring.

Extreme weather has once again hit the F1 paddock at the Dutch GP, however McLaren have managed to come out unscathed this time.

Instead, Williams have been impacted by the stormy weather as a piece of the tent covering the roof terrace was blown off in the harsh conditions.

A code yellow weather warning had been issued at the coastal town of Zandvoort, with wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour predicted on Friday.

The warning lived up to expectations with fans in the crowd seen huddling to the banks as their ponchos billowed dramatically in the wind.

Fans had to endure miserable conditions at Zandvoort on the Friday

Whilst the roof of Williams' hospitality unit was seen blowing away, the rest of the structure remained undamaged as conditions cleared in the afternoon.

F1 Standings

